More Arizona Bars Close Due to New COVID-19 Cases

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOWSHOP WITH SCOUTEDMore Arizona Bars Close Due to New COVID-19 CasesVIRUS ON TAPTracy ConnorExecutive EditorPublished Jun. 13, 2020 8:25AM ET Marine 69-71/Wikimedia CommonsArizona Gov. Doug Ducey allowed the state’s bars and restaurants to resume indoor service on May 11. Now, a month later, some of the reopened businesses are shut because workers or patrons were infected with COVID-19. The Arizona Republic reports that the government isn’t forcing the taverns and eateries to close their doors, but several have done so voluntarily to sanitize and get workers tested. The shutdowns occur as Arizona recorded a record number of new cases on Friday—1,654—and is running out of hospital beds.Read it at Arizona Republic