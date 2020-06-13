CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    More Arizona Bars Close Due to New COVID-19 Cases

    VIRUS ON TAP

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Marine 69-71/Wikimedia Commons

    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey allowed the state’s bars and restaurants to resume indoor service on May 11. Now, a month later, some of the reopened businesses are shut because workers or patrons were infected with COVID-19. The Arizona Republic reports that the government isn’t forcing the taverns and eateries to close their doors, but several have done so voluntarily to sanitize and get workers tested. The shutdowns occur as Arizona recorded a record number of new cases on Friday—1,654—and is running out of hospital beds.

    Read it at Arizona Republic