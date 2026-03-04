More Bad News for ‘Cheater’ MAGA Rep in Runoff Battle

Yet another setback has emerged for Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales as investigators determined there is “substantial reason to believe” he slept with an aide who went on to take her own life.

The Office of Congressional Conduct, a nonprofit entity, ruled 6-0 in favor of recommending to the House Ethics Committee that it investigate if Gonzales violated House rules, Politico revealed Wednesday, a day after Gonzales was forced into a runoff primary election.

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales, 45, is a married father of six. He has denied affair allegations against him. Facebook/Team Tony

Politico reports that the OCC determined Gonzales “engaged in a sexual relationship with an employee of the House of Representatives who was working under his supervision.” The House Ethics Committee has since announced it will probe the matter.

Cited in the OCC report were gross texts from Gonzales—a married and a father of six—in which he pestered his 35-year-old regional director, Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, to sext him.

Text messages between Tony Gonzales and his late ex-staffer shared on CNN. screen grab

Texts made public by Santos-Aviles’ widower showed that Gonzales, 45, sent a message to his subordinate just after midnight on May 9, 2024: “Send me a sexy pic.”

Santos-Aviles responded that she was having a rough week and “you don’t really want a hot picture of me.”

Not dissuaded, the congressman continued to push, writing, ”Yes I do,” and “Hurry.”

Santos-Aviles posted this image of her outside the U.S. Capitol in 2022. She took her own life in September 2024, leaving behind an eight-year-old son. Facebook / Regina Santos Aviles

Santos-Aviles still refused: “No, I just don’t like taking pictures of myself.”

“I’m just such a visual person,” Gonzales answered.

Gonzales went on to ask Santos-Aviles what her favorite sexual position was and described one he wanted to try with her, even after her push back that “this is going too far boss.”

Months later, in September 2024, Santos-Aviles self-immolated outside her home in Uvalde, Texas.

Adrian Aviles, 40, and Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, 35. Facebook

Santos-Aviles was not working for Gonzales at the time of her death, but former staffers told the San Antonio Express-News that she had been iced out by the lawmaker before resigning—a development that occurred after her husband, Adrian Aviles, learned of their affair. Aviles has said that he has more explicit texts between the two, but is withholding them for the sake of their son.

Neither Aviles nor Gonzales’ office responded to a request for comment on Wednesday. However, Gonzales told CNN’s Manu Raju that he planned to finally address the affair later in the day.

Republican congressional candidate Brandon Herrera finished ahead of Tony Gonzales in Tuesday’s primary—but not by a margin wide enough to stave off a runoff. Brandon Bell/Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Cornered at the Capitol, Gonzales told Raju he was proud of his performance in Tuesday’s election. He finished second to the pro-gun influencer Brandon Herrera, 30, but remained close enough to force a run-off election in late May.

“Not everyone last night was successful,” Gonzales told Raju. “We were successful.”

News — Embattled Rep. Tony Gonzales tells me he’s staying in the runoff and that he plans to address the allegations today. I asked him if he had an affair with the staffer and he would only say he will address it today. pic.twitter.com/JFdej57wNk — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 4, 2026

Multiple GOP lawmakers, including Reps. Thomas Massie, Nancy Mace, Anna Paulina Luna, Lauren Boebert, Tim Burchett, and Brandon Gill have all called for Gonzales to resign.

Gonzales, who is running for his fourth term, has refused to step aside. He has dismissed the fallout of his sex scandal as “coordinated political attacks.” In one post, in which he was brutally rebutted by critics, including his GOP opponent, the embattled Republican declared he would not be “blackmailed.”

Earlier in the election cycle, Gonzales dodged questions about the allegations. He ignored local reporters in his district, which includes a portion of San Antonio, Texas, and, when confronted, dismissed the affair rumors as untrue.

President Donald Trump has not withdrawn his endorsement of Gonzales.