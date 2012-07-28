More Banks Snared in Rate Fixing

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
According to new court documents, global interest rate rigging wasn't just a Barclays boondoggle. The group of traders who manipulated LIBOR, which underpins trillions in assets, were employees of at least two other banks: the UK's Royal Bank of Scotland and Switzerland's UBS. According to Reuters, these banks employed over a dozen traders who colluded to manipulate the worlds' benchmark rates. Many of the traders are still working at the banks in question. 15 banks are currently under investigation for LIBOR-rigging after Barclays admitted to the scam, and paid authorities $450 million in settlements.