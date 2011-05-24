CHEAT SHEET
    More Big Twisters on the Way

    2011 is already the deadliest tornado season since 1953 and more big storms may be on the way, with strong tornadoes “likely” Tuesday in Oklahoma and Kansas, before moving Wednesday to Missouri and Illinois. What’s going on? One possible answer is La Niña, the cyclical drop in Pacific temperatures that alters prevailing winds and causes more thunderstorm “super cells.” President Obama, meanwhile, will visit Joplin, Missouri Sunday to see the damage of the latest tornado.

