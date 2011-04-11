More Bones Found on NY Beach

Police found two more sets of remains on a Long Island beach Monday, stoking fears of an on-the-loose serial killer and increasing the possible number of victims to 10. Police said these remains may not be related to the serial killer case, because one body is an 18-month-old child and the other is just a skull—and may not even be human. The remains were discovered just five miles from where eight other bodies were located. Police said they still have not found the remains of Shannan Gilbert, the missing woman who started the search. Police are looking for people who had regular or routine access to the beach where the bodies are found—possibly someone in law enforcement, even—and are searching between a possible link between these deaths and a serial killer in New Jersey.
