More Dead Expected in Greek Ferry

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
The burnt-out remains of a ferry that caught fire Sunday have been hauled to shore in Italy. This will allow for an investigation to begin into how the fire started, which so far is confirmed to have claimed the lives of at least 11 people. “Given that the ship was indisputably carrying illegal migrants who were probably hidden in the hold, we fear that we’ll find more dead people once we recover the wreck,” Giuseppe Volpe, the Italian prosecutor leading the investigation said, adding that the final death toll could be as high as 98.