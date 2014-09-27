More Flights Nixed After Chicago Fire

CHEAT SHEET
The day after an employee of a Chicago-area air traffic control center set the place on fire in an apparent suicide attempt, hundreds more flights have been cancelled at major airports across the country. 2,100 flights were canceled on Friday (and a Federal Aviation Administration control center in Illinois was evacuated) with an additional 748 cancellations on Saturday. Around 28 percent of the cancellations came from Chicago’s O’Hare International airport, the largest United Airlines hub and a major hub for American Airlines.