Harris Rips Trump’s MSG Hate Fest: This is Why Americans Are ‘Exhausted’ by Him

Kamala Harris on Monday slammed Donald Trump’s racist rally at Madison Square Garden as yet another reminder of why Americans are “exhausted” by him.

“What he did last night is not a discovery. It is just more of the same, and maybe more vivid than usual,” Harris told reporters in Michigan.

“Donald Trump spends full-time trying to have Americans point their finger at each other, fans the fuel of hate and division, and that’s why people are exhausted with him. … People are literally ready to turn the page. They’re tired of it,” she said.

Even before Trump took the stage in New York City on Sunday, the other speakers at the rally had already sparked outrage with a flurry of incendiary comments. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” and made racist comments about Black people.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson repeatedly misidentified Harris’ race and touted the racist “great replacement theory.” Another speaker said Harris has “pimp handlers” and called for the “slaughter” of Democrats.

Trump himself called Harris a “very low IQ individual” and described migrants as“vicious and bloodthirsty criminals.” He also called his political rivals the “enemy from within” and said journalists were the “enemy of the people.”

The rally was denounced not only by the Harris campaign, but by celebrities and Republican officials. Puerto Rican stars Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin all condemned Hinchcliffe’s comments and expressed their support for Harris. Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott also defended Puerto Rico.