More Problems for Rudy Giuliani After Fiery Bankruptcy Hearing
‘REASONS TO BE CONCERNED’
Rudy Giuliani’s creditors requested Monday that an independent trustee handle the former New York mayor’s personal and business finances from now on due to his inability to file timely and complete paperwork in his bankruptcy trial in New York. Judge Sean Lane didn’t rule on their request, but did express dissatisfaction with how Giuliani has handled his affairs. “There are reasons to be very concerned here. I’m not going to beat a dead horse,” he said. Additionally, a lawyer for the Justice Department’s U.S. Trustee’s office on Monday indicated that the office is also displeased with Giuliani, and may file a motion to dismiss the case. That could remove several protections Giuliani has been afforded after he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last December. Giuliani, who has been indicted on election interference-related charges in Georgia and Arizona, owes more than $150 million—the vast majority to two Georgia election workers he defamed. His creditors have said that dealing with him is like being “on a hamster wheel,” in part because his bankruptcy accountant quit last month—leaving the 80-year-old to potentially handle things himself.