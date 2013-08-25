More Salinger Books Coming

Great news for angsty teens everywhere: there are more J.D. Salinger books coming—and we’ll find out new details about what happened to Holden Caulfied (don’t disappear!), the Glass family, and more. A new documentary about J.D. Salinger, who died in 2010, claims that there are at least five unpublished books by the author that could be released as soon as 2015. The film is set to air in September. The works were largely written before 2008, when Salinger assigned his output into a trust. One collection will be called The Family Glass (does this mean we’ll find out who won the Yale game?), and another, called The Last and Best of the Peter Pans, will focus on the Caulfields (hopefully Phoebe), the clan at the center of Salinger’s best-known work, The Catcher in the Rye.
