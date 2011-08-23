More Sanctions Sought Against Syria

CHEAT SHEET
The U.S. and several European nations sought Tuesday to persuade the United Nations to impose stricter sanctions against Syria amid that country’s brutal crackdown of protesters. The U.S., France, Britain, Germany, and Portugal are all calling for an asset freeze against 23 key Syrian government officials, including President Bashar al-Assad and his younger brother, Maher, who is believed to be in charge of the bloody crackdown. But despite the harsh words, Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said he “didn’t think” now was the right time to enforce sanctions. Five deaths were reported Tuesday in Hama, the stronghold of much of the nation’s dissent.