More than 250 Dead in Colombia Mudslides

At least 254 people are dead after mudslides destroyed entire villages in southern Colombia, displacing thousands of residents. Hundreds are believed to be missing, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said. “We don’t know yet where they are. Many people are coming to us saying, ‘My son is missing, my father is missing, my mother is missing.’ We are working on putting a list for the total number of people missing,” Santos said. Heavy rain on Friday caused three rivers to overflow, triggering the mudslides. The search-and-rescue mission, spearheaded by about one thousand officials, has been made more difficult due to the near-constant rainfall.