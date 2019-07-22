CHEAT SHEET
MISERY
More Than 30,000 New Yorkers Are Without Power as Heat Wave Simmers City
More than 32,000 New Yorkers were without power on Sunday, as the city entered the third day of a heat wave. According to the customer outage map of Consolidated Edison, known as ConEd, the power company that provides electricity to New York City and Westchester County, the bulk of the outages were affecting customers in the Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn boroughs of New York. Temperatures hit well above 90 degrees by 8 a.m. on Sunday. City fire officials responded to more than 230 heat-related incidents since Friday alone, the majority involving older patients. Coupled with over 50 percent humidity, the sweltering heat sent many city-dwellers indoors, and close to their air-conditioning units. To battle the outages, ConEd asked customers to refrain from using “energy-intensive appliances” throughout the day, and conserve energy whenever possible.