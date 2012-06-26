More Want Health Law Gone

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at NBC/WSJ
With the Supreme Court set to rule on the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll spells bad news for the administration: 37 percent of Americans say they would be "pleased" with the law ruled unconstitutional as compared to 22 percent who would mourn its loss. As for the individual mandate, 55 percent say "it wouldn't make a difference" to their lives if the provision is dumped. For all the recent politicking over the health care law and its legal challenge, views among American voters on the reform package have barely changed. The poll shows that 35 percent of respondents support the Affordable Care Act, while 41 percent oppose it—around the same proportions as when Obama signed the bill in March 2010.