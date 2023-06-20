Former Porn Star Taunts Zion Williamson, Threatens to Release Sex Tape

CHEAT SHEET
The former porn star who has hounded Zion Williamson on Twitter is threatening to release an alleged sex tape featuring the basketball star. On her Twitter account—which has since been suspended—Mills promised that the sex tape is “dropping soon.” “NBA I have sex tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson and he also has them on his trap phone,” she wrote. “Trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!!” The threat by Mills comes after Williamson announced that he’s expecting a child with his girlfriend and as rumors swirl that the New Orleans Pelicans may be looking to trade their standout power forward. Mills has repeatedly harangued Williamson on social media in recent weeks, calling for the Pelicans to trade him.