Mormon Church: Gays Still Not OK

At the semiannual General Conference for the Mormon Church on Saturday, Neil Andersen, an elder in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, reiterated the church's stance on gay sex and marriage. "While many governments and well-meaning individuals have redefined marriage, the Lord has not," he said. He also declared that "sexual relations are proper only between a man and a woman who are legally and lawfully wedded as husband and wife," and that of "special concern" were members of the church who "struggle with same-sex attraction." The Mormon Church has a history of doctrinal changes, first in 1890 when it ended polygamy, and in 1978 when it ended its ban on black men joining the priesthood.