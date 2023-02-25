CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Mormon TikTok Influencer May Face Assault, Reckless Child Abuse Charges
YIKES
Read it at New York Post
A Mormon TikTok influencer may face upgraded charges related to assault and reckless child abuse following her arrest last week, according to Utah police. On Feb. 17, Taylor Frankie Paul was initially arrested on charges of assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence. She was released just a few hours later, authorities said. However, a new video discovered by detectives led prosecutors to pursue a charge for reckless child abuse and may lead them to consider felony assault charges. This isn’t Paul’s first time making headlines—last year, she gained particular notoriety for revealing she is a ‘soft swinger,’ scandalizing the fanbase she had built up through making content about her Mormon marriage.