Mormon TikTok Mom Hit Daughter, 5, With Chair: Court Docs
SHOCKING
A Mormon TikTok influencer was charged Tuesday with felony counts of aggravated assault and domestic violence after an alleged violent incident in Utah, according to a report. Citing Salt Lake County court records, The Salt Lake Tribune reports that authorities accuse Taylor Frankie Paul of throwing objects at her boyfriend and her 5-year-old daughter. Paul, 28, was arrested on Feb. 17 after her partner called police to say she started hitting him in front of her two children as he tried to leave a residence during an argument. Court documents say Paul threw her phone and a wooden play set at the man—which damaged his vehicle—with video of the incident obtained by police also reportedly showing her throwing “heavy metal chairs.” She also allegedly put the man in a chokehold and kicked him, with the man telling Paul to stop throwing chairs because her daughter was next to him on the couch. The footage reportedly indicates that Paul then threw another chair which hit the little girl in the head, with a detective later saying the child had a painful “goose-egg” injury on her head. Paul later admitted to police that she had thrown the play set and chairs, court documents say.