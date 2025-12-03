‘Morning Joe’ Cuts Off White House Statement: ‘Not Going to Read the Lies’

MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” refused to give airtime to a White House statement defending the use of a pop star’s music in controversial immigration videos.

On Tuesday, pop singer Sabrina Carpenter publicly condemned the Department of Homeland Security and ICE for using her song Juno in videos depicting immigrants being detained and deported. Carpenter called the misuse “evil and disgusting” and warned, “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

In response, Abigail Jackson issued a statement defending the agency’s actions: “Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

Sabrina Carpenter replies to White House X account. X

When Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski attempted to read Jackson’s statement on air, her co-host Joe Scarborough immediately cut her off.

“Nope, nope, nope, nope. We’re not going to read the lies,” he said. Scarborough went on to describe the actions of ICE as “savage” and “cruel,” highlighting the detainment of families, including kindergarten teachers and mothers, and noting that the practices seemed to escalate under the current administration compared to Trump’s first term.

“They are, ICE is getting innocent people that are going to see their family,” Scarborough said. “They are, they are busting down like kindergartens and pulling out kindergarten teachers. They’re throwing mothers to the ground. It’s savage, the savagery, the cruelty.”

Carpenter called out the White House for using her track. VALERIE MACON / AFP

Scarborough also criticized Trump’s stance on immigration, noting the disconnect between past statements against ripping children from parents and current enforcement practices.

“They think inside the White House… Donald Trump has said before he doesn’t want to see mothers ripped from the arms of children, but that’s exactly what they’re doing tenfold compared to the first term.

“So it’s why he’s upside down on immigration, an issue that should be his strongest because the southern border is shut down.”