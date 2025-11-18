‘Morning Joe’ Explains How Pam Bondi Could Make Trump’s Epstein Nightmare Even Worse

Morning Joe has warned how the whole Epstein files debacle could be made worse for the president by his Attorney General, Pam Bondi.

It comes after Trump ordered Bondi to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s links to Bill Clinton and other Democratic enemies. But Bondi, who famously boasted about her readiness to release the potentially damning files, could compound Trump’s issues by redacting info, because that could be considered suspicious, Joe Scarborough said.

On Tuesday morning’s show, the host explained how this might become evident for Trump. “And let me just help here. Release everything. And Mika, if there’s... if the Justice Department tries to selectively release it, cover-up, worse than the crime. Cover-up worse than the crime.

Trump took to social media on Friday to direct his Attorney General to investigate Democratic enemies' links to Epstein. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“If you’re too clever by half and you try to cherry-pick it, that only keeps this crisis going for the White House and actually makes it even more intense. So, release everything.”

The context of Scarborough’s comments came as he agreed that the Biden administration could have released the files, but that doesn’t mean that Trump’s White House should drag its heels.

“If you’re just saying the Biden administration didn’t release it for four years, so why should the Trump administration release it for four years? Well, if that was a problem, now you release it,” he explained.

He did say, however, “Where were you from 2021 to 2025?”

Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump in 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Commentator Eugene Robinson agreed, saying, “Yeah. I think this was kind of an equal opportunity scandal, equal opportunity crime, crimes that were committed against these young women, and the failure to release these documents.

“And you know what? If Democrats are implicated in their relationships with Epstein or perhaps, who knows, in other of Epstein’s activities, let those chips fall where they may.”

Later, the broadcast cut to Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking at a news conference alongside Epstein survivors. She suggested that Trump, who called her a traitor, is the one who lacks patriotism.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has led the charge against Republicans' hold over the files. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for, for five, actually six years. And I gave him my loyalty for free. I won my first election without his endorsement, beating eight men in a primary, and I’ve never owed him anything, but I fought for him for the policies and for America First. And he called me a traitor for standing with these women and refusing to take my name off the discharge petition. Let me tell you what a traitor is. A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves.”

She said that today Americans will “probably [see] a unanimous vote in the house to release the Epstein files.”

“I suspect we’ll see a Truth Social post about this soon,” Scarborough reacted.