‘Morning Joe’ Guest Joanna Coles: Donald Trump Probably ‘Microdosing’ Like Elon Musk

Is Donald Trump “microdosing” like his new “Dark MAGA” best friend Elon Musk? The Daily Beast’s chief content officer Joanna Coles thought as much during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe following Trump’s bizarre dancing at a town hall in Pennsylvania on Monday.

With South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem serving as moderator, Trump accused Democrats of being communists and fascists in his address with virtually no pushback.

“This is the most important election in the history of our country,” said Trump, closing out the event by requesting that Village People’s Y.M.C.A. be played—instead of taking more questions from the audience.

“This is an odd closing argument, to say the least, for former President Trump, and not just the bizarre swaying on stage the other night,” said host Jonathan Lemire. “This is undemocratic stuff. And yet so few in his party are willing to speak out against it.”

Coles said it all “feels like drunken behavior.”

“I mean, look, I know that Donald Trump says he doesn’t drink,” she said. “I think he’s probably microdosing, like his friend Elon Musk. It’s astonishing behavior and it’s irrational. And if we’re exhausted about this campaign, imagine how Donald Trump is feeling.”

Coles said Trump seems to have “lost the plot” on the election, and it seems his attention span is waning.

“He’s all over the shop. I think he’s crawling to the end, just like the rest of us. And I agree with Elise that this isn’t the way to bring on undecided voters by suggesting we’re all hurtling towards, you know, Orbán-type state,” said Coles. “There’s a reason that people from abroad, I count myself one of them... want to come to America. They’re not getting in boats, driving to fascists or sailing to fascist countries. They’re trying to come to America because of what it represents, which is democracy.”

Lemire added, “Though no evidence the former president is microdosing or using any sort of drugs,” Trump’s behavior is “certainly raising questions about his fitness for office.”

He added, “Again, the questions that President Biden had to face now renewed on Donald Trump.”