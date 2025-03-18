Media

‘Morning Joe’ Mocks MAGA Meltdown Over Judges Doing Their Jobs

‘MADISONIAN DEMOCRACY!’

Joe Scarborough pulled no punches during a furious monologue taking aim at Trump’s refusal to comply with a federal order.

Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Tom Sanders

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump-Hating Podcast Rockets Past Rogan With Nearly Double the Downloads
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics‘Don’t Tell Melania’: Trump Once Offered Rising MAGA Star His Bed
Erkki Forster
politicsTrump Starts Tire Fire in Swing State Over MAGA Boycott Tweet
Sam Brodey,
Hunter Woodall
PoliticsStephen Miller Loses His Cool on Fox News: ‘Absolute Moron’
Erkki Forster
TrumplandKaroline Leavitt Walks Back Trump’s Rant on Biden Pardons
Amethyst Martinez