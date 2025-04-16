‘Morning Joe’ Mocks Vance by Thanking Jesus They Went to Different Law Schools

Morning Joe’s Joe Scarborough roasted Vice President JD Vance’s “uppity school” education and grasp of due process as he discussed the growing legal discourse around the Maryland father who was wrongfully deported to an El Salvador by the Trump administration.

Vance, a Yale Law School graduate, posted a lengthy rant on X Tuesday night accusing the media and the “far left” of “weeping over the lack of due process” in Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s case, alleging they want an “invasion” of undocumented immigrants.

Consider that Joe Biden allowed approximately 20 million illegal aliens into our country. This placed extraordinary burdens on our country--our schools, hospitals, housing, and other essential services were overwhelmed. On top of that, many of these illegal aliens committed… — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 16, 2025

“They don’t want border security,” wrote Vance. “They don’t want us to deport the people who’ve come into our country illegally.”

“President Trump and I will not stand for [it],” he added.

In his Wednesday morning broadcast, Scarborough mocked that even a “simple country lawyer” like himself could understood the importance of due process, calling the vice president’s online outburst “unbelievable,” especially “for a guy that went to Yale Law School.”

He added, “I don’t know what they taught at Yale, I can tell you in southern state schools, they taught something called due process. Right?”

Vance was responding to the Supreme Court ruling 9-0 Thursday that the White House had to facilitate Garcia’s return to the U.S. On the heels of the ruling, a judge presiding over Garcia’s case accused the Trump administration of dragging its feet on complying with the order.

Scarborough, who attended the University of Alabama and the University of Florida’s law school (”go Gators!”), admitted that he was denied by Yale Law School, but he is now grateful for the rejection.

“I guess I should thank Jesus as Holy Week that I went to a law school that actually taught due process because the Supreme Court has actually followed the constitution of the United States,” Scarborough said. “We also read that in southern states schools.”

The Morning Joe co-host also brought up Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s disastrous town hall meeting in Iowa Tuesday, where he was grilled by his constituents on deportations, tariffs, and facilitating Garcia’s return, accusing both the senator and Congress of allowing the administration to ignore court orders.

Scarborough added that “those people out in Iowa, maybe they did not go to the law school that JD went to,” but even they understand that when the Supreme Court rules on something 9-0, “that’s the constitution. That’s the law of the land.”

“I don’t know what they did like in the uppity schools that the vice president and everybody in that administration went to,” he said. “But we actually read the constitution in Alabama, and we read the constitution in Florida.”

The TV host remarked how the vice president posting that tirade after the Supreme Court ruled against the administration’s plan to “grab and whisk away” people they didn’t want in the country was “unbelievable.”

Scarborough sarcastically added that “those of us that were raised in middle America” and went to school there, “maybe we don’t understand” Vance.