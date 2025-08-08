Media

‘Morning Joe’ Shouts Down MAGA Congressman in Heated On-Air Clash

OBJECTION!

GOP Rep Mike Lawler became entangled in a war of words with Joe Scarborough.

Tom Sanders
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Joe Scarborough lashed out at GOP Rep. Mike Lawler in a heated exchange during Friday’s Morning Joe over President Trump’s Medicaid cuts.

During a discussion about the impact of Trump’s spending cuts on his New York district, which hospital trusts have claimed will eliminate staff, care, and services, Lawler cut Scarborough off and accused him of “parroting is the same talking points being put out by the state and by the hospital association.”

“So you’re saying you know their business better than they do?” Scarborough hit back, interrupting Lawler. “Congressman, you can keep talking if you want to, but are you saying that you know their business, you know doctors’ business, you know hospital administrators’ business better than they know their own business? Is that what you’re telling us here?”

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) listens as Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) and Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) speak during a press conference on immigration outside the U.S. Capitol Building on May 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. During the bipartisan news conference lawmakers introduced the “Dignity Act,” which lawmakers expect will improve the application process for U.S. citizenship as well as increase security on both the northern and southern borders. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Mike Lawler accused Scarborough of "parroting" lines from hospital associations. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“No, Joe,” Lawler responded. “If you’d stop putting words in my mouth and let me answer the question, number one—“

But Scarborough interrupted the congressman again. “You said they were parroting. You said that actually they were having the words put into their mouth. You said they were parroting other people’s words!”

Earlier this year Congress approved the largest ever cuts to Medicaid in the program’s history after Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” pledged to tax and spend nearly $3 trillion, which will be partially funded by cutting $1 trillion from Medicaid. Around 12 million low-income Americans are expected to lose access to health insurance over the next 10 years as a result of the cuts.

Hospital associations such as Westchester Medical Center, Montefiore Nyack, both located within Lawler’s district, have sounded alarm about the impact of the cuts, but when pressed on their warnings all the congressman could say is that they were all saying “the same” thing.

NEW YORK, NY - December 12: MANDATORY CREDIT Bill Tompkins/Getty Images Protest concerning cuts to the Medicaid budget and benefits on December 12th, 1992 in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)"n
Around $1 trillion is expected to be cut from Medicaid over the next ten years. Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

“What I’m saying, Joe, is they’re all parroting the same line from the state of New York and Greater New York Hospital Association, but when you actually drill down on the specifics, many of the challenges that our hospital systems in New York have faced actually stem from the decisions made by New York State over the past few years,” Lawler claimed.

“New York has the most expensive Medicaid program in the country,” he added. “There is going to be continued growth within the system. New York needs to do a better job of actually managing its Medicaid dollars.”

Tom Sanders

Tom Sanders

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now