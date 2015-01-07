Morocco to Allow ‘Exodus’ Showings

CHEAT SHEET
Now that Fox Studios and director Ridley Scott have taken out parts of the film Exodus deemed to violate Islamic precepts, the film can now be shown in Morocco. It had previously been banned after a review board in the country found the scene where Moses receives revelation from a figure who seems to be God as objectionable. “They went ahead and made the desired change, removing two audio passages that alluded to the personification of the Divine,” the Moroccan Cinematography Center said in a statement. The film was also banned in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates over claims of historical inaccuracies.