Morsi Accused of Prison Break

Egypt’s deposed president, Mohamed Morsi, will stand trial along with 132 others for a prison break and the murder of officers during the 2011 uprising that ended in the ouster of Hosni Mubarak. Morsi is currently already on trial for inciting killings of opposition activists and will also stand trial for espionage involving Hamas, according to prosecutors. Other defendants in the prison break case include leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood who escaped from the Wadi al-Natrun prison on Jan. 28, 2011 with outside help.