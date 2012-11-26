Morsi Scales Back Decree

CHEAT SHEET
Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi says he will scale back the decree he issued last week, which would have raised his edicts above judicial review. Morsi reportedly reached an agreement with judicial authorities following street protests, demonstrations against the new rule, and the resignations of at least three senior advisers. Under the new agreement, the courts will have the power to review Morsi's edicts. One expert said, “In his head, the president thought that this would push us forward, but then it was met with all this inflammation.” The agreement also guarantees that the courts will not be able to dissolve the country’s constitutional council until it finishes drafting the new constitution.