Mortenson Faces Civil Suit

A federal court is scheduled to hear arguments in a civil lawsuit against author and humanitarian Greg Mortenson over allegations that he fabricated parts of his bestselling memoirs Three Cups of Tea and Stones Into Schools. The plaintiffs accuse Mortenson, publisher Penguin Group, coauthor David Oliver Relin, and the Central Asia Institute, of racketeering, fraud, deceit, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment. Mortenson has been accused of fabricating parts of his memoir, in which he claimed he had stumbled upon a tiny Pakistani village during a failed attempt to climb K2, and after being nursed back to health by the villagers, he alleged he was kidnapped by the Taliban.