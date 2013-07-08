Mos Def Force-Fed Under Gitmo Procedure

Rapper/actor Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, released a video on Monday in which he is force-fed according to Guantanamo procedure. The four-minute video shows Bey being held down and having a feeding tube inserted via his nose, as is reportedly being done to over 40 detainees currently on hunger strike. Bey might be known for his acting skills but his reaction looks pretty real.