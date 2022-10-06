CHEAT SHEET
Most Republican Nominees—299 Total—Deny 2020 Election Result
Most of the Republican nominees on the ballot this November have either denied or questioned the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, according to a Washington Post analysis. In total, there are 299 GOP election deniers seeking House, Senate, and statewide offices in 48 out of 50 states, with the majority of the deniers currently forecast to win their races. Some 174 are running in safely Republican seats, while another 51 will feature in closely contested races. The races examined by the Post—which include races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, Senate and the House—all hold at least some degree of power overseeing future elections in the U.S.