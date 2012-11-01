Most Valuable Celebrity Political Endorsements: Jay-Z & More (PHOTOS)

0Most Valuable Celebrity Political Endorsements: Jay-Z & More (PHOTOS)Political EndorsersThe Daily Beast crunched the numbers to find out which celebrities generate the most political publicity.Lauren StreibUpdated Jul. 14, 2017 1:52AM ET / Published Nov. 01, 2012 4:45AM ET Colckwise from top left: Kevin Winter / Getty Images; Pete Souza / The White House; Stan Honda / AFP-Getty Images; Andy Martin Jr. / ZUMA Press Colckwise from top left: Kevin Winter / Getty Images; Pete Souza / The White House; Stan Honda / AFP-Getty Images; Andy Martin Jr. / ZUMA Press 20. Morgan FreemanAlexis C. Glenn / Getty Images-pool 19. Ryan MurphyKevin Winter / Getty Images 18. Will.i.amPablo Martinez Monsivais / AP 17. Jack BlackBrian Baer / Sacramento Bee-MCT-Landov 16. Alicia KeysAndy Martin Jr. / ZUMA Press 15. Anne HathawayRon Sachs / Getty Images-pool 14. Tyler PerryPablo Martinez Monsivais / AP 13. James TaylorMichele Eve Photography-Corbis 12. Mariah CareyChip Somodevilla / Getty Images 11. Nicki MinajKevin Winter / Getty Images 10. Will SmithOdd Andersen / AP 9. Jay-ZTerry Gilliam / AP 8. BeyonceElise Amendola / AP 7. Ellen DeGeneresMike Rozman / Warner Bros.-AP 6. George ClooneyPete Souza / The White House via Getty Images 5. Katy PerryJulie Jacobson / AP 4. Oprah WinfreyMandel Ngan AFP-Getty Images 3. Lady GagaManuel Balce Ceneta / AP 2. Eva LongoriaTom Pennington / Getty Images 1. Donald TrumpStan Honda / AFP-Getty Images