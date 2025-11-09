Most Young Americans Say They Want Out of the U.S.
A new poll conducted on behalf of the American Psychological Association (APA) found that the majority of adult Americans have considered leaving the country. The Stress in America 2025 survey found that among young adults aged 18 to 34, 63 percent reported considering relocation to another country due to the state of the nation. Among parents, 53 percent reported having considered the same. The survey also found that societal division—previously studied in a survey by Siena University and The New York Times and found to be too far gone to overcome—has deepened loneliness and emotional strain. Around 76 percent of the 3,199 adults surveyed said the future of the nation is a source of stress. When asked to select words that represent America, respondents chose words such as “corruption,” “opportunity,” “division,” “fear,” but also “hope” and “freedom.” Despite these stresses, most respondents reported strong resilience: 84 percent said they believe they can build a good life despite challenges, and 73 percent of adults expressed confidence in their ability to influence the country’s future positively.