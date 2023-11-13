Mother and Her Boyfriend Charged With Murder of ‘Baby Jane Doe’
NEVER GIVE UP
The remains of a “baby Jane Doe,” who died in Georgia around 1988 have been identified as Kenyatta Odom—and her parents have since been charged with her murder, according to a report from News4Jax. According to an indictment obtained by the TV station, Kenyatta’s mother and stepfather, Evelyn Odom and Ulyster Sanders, killed the 5-year-old by pushing her into extremely hot water. They then allegedly tried to bury her body in cement and dump it in a trash pile, according to the charges. The outlet reported that the remains were found by road workers in December 1988, and DNA testing allowed the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to identify them. A grand jury indictment charged the parents with felony murder, first-degree child cruelty, concealing a death, and aggravated battery-family violence.