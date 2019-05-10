Mother-Approved Mother’s Day Gifts

For as long as I can remember, every May my sister asks me, “What do we get Mom for Mother’s Day?” Some years it’s easier than others, but I’d like to think that we generally find something she likes. But now I have another mother to shop for—my wife, who is a wonderful mom to our two sons. She has great taste and truly deserves a special gift. This year, I took the easy way out and had her road test a bunch of possible presents. Here are the ones she liked best.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker ($60)

It was time to end our dependence on bottled seltzer, so we tested out the new SodaStream Fizzi Water Maker. It is easy to use with three levels of carbonation, from gentle to extreme bubbly. Since trying it we haven’t bought a bottle of sparkling water and I don’t think we will anytime soon.

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: A Collection of 20 Prints ($20)

If your Mom loves the James Beard Award-winning book Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat or the accompanying Netflix show as much as we do, then she’ll want these beautiful prints featuring the artwork of Wendy MacNaughton and notes from author Samin Nosrat. They can be easily framed and are, naturally, ideal for decorating a kitchen or dining room.

Neuhaus Duo BonBons ($37)

Chocolates are, of course, a classic gift for Mother’s Day, but if you’re going to give them, they should be special. And this new set of fruit-flavored bonbons from famed Belgian chocolatier Neuhaus are very special indeed and it includes lime, raspberry, lemon, violets, and mandarin orange pieces. They didn’t last long around our house.

Steak and Cake ($23)

Skip the salad and the soup and go straight to the steak and cake with this cookbook from chef Elizabeth Karmel who used to teach a class at New York’s Institute of Culinary Education with the same name. She ingeniously pairs the entrées with dessert recipes, like Bob’s Steak Au Poivre with a Poppy-Seed Cake. It’s perfect for the holiday, as she writes in the intro, “steak and cake turn any day, and any occasion, into a special one.”

Finewell Bitters Bottles ($30)

I hope your Mom likes these bitters and absinthe bottles from Cocktail Kingdom as much as we do. They look like they’re a century old but in fact come from a collection of barware dreamed up by Daily Beast columnist David Wondrich. They add just the right amount of bitters or absinthe to your drink and look beautiful displayed on your home bar.

Click + Store Can Opener Can Opener ($15)

Sometimes the best gifts are the most useful ones. And the new Chef’n Click + Store Can Opener is ingenious with a built-in magnet that allows you to pick up and discard the lid without getting your fingers dirty. It’s so handy you might one to get one for yourself.