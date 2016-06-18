Mother Fights Off Mountain Lion to Save Son

CHEAT SHEET
Police in Colorado say a woman saved her 5-year-old son from the jaws of a mountain lion on Friday night. The incident occurred near Aspen, outside the family's home, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. The woman heard her son screaming outside and rushed out to see that a mountain lion was attacking him, at which point she "physically removed her son from the mountain lion," police said. The boy was taken to a hospital and is being treated for injuries to his face, head and neck. His mother was treated for injuries to her hands and legs. A mountain lion was later located in the area and put down by U.S. Forest Service officials.