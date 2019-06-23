Mother of East Cleveland Serial Killer Michael Madison Fatally Stabbed in Her Home

An 18-year-old man fatally stabbed Diane Madison, 62, and wounded three children in Madison’s home shortly after midnight in Cleveland, according to NBC4. Madison is the mother of 35-year-old Michael Madison, a serial killer now on death row for the murder of three women. He was arrested at his mother’s home in 2013. In Sunday’s incident, the 18-year-old allegedly stabbed Madison in her bedroom—then found two 10-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy sleeping in the house and stabbed them multiple times. The two girls fled the house and asked neighbors for help. The boy was found hiding in the home. The children are expected to survive. The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested at the scene.