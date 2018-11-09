Mother of Thousand Oaks Shooting Victim: ‘I Want Gun Control’

The mother of a man who survived the Las Vegas shooting but was killed in the Thousand Oaks shooting Wednesday night told local reporters that she wanted policy change over thoughts and prayers for her son's death. “My son was in Las Vegas with a lot of his friends and he came home. He didn’t come home last night, and I don’t want prayers. I don’t want thoughts,” Susan Schmidt-Orfanos told local news station ABC7. “I want gun control and I hope to God nobody else sends me any more prayers. I want gun control. No more guns.” BuzzFeed News reports that Schmidt-Orfanos’ son, Telemachus Orfanos, was a survivor of the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting last year. “No more NRA, no more money, gun control now, thank you,” Schmidt-Orfanos reportedly told the website.