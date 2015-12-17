Mother Teresa Closer to Becoming Saint

CHEAT SHEET
Pope Francis on Thursday approved a decree recognizing a second miracle attributed to Mother Teresa, paving the way for the Roman Catholic nun to be made a saint next year. The miracle involved the alleged healing of a man who was suffering from multiple brain tumors, according to Avvenire, the official newspaper of the Italian Catholic bishops conference. Mother Teresa died in 1997 at the age of 87 and was beatified, which is the first step toward sainthood, in 2003. The second miracle is required for canonization. The paper reports that the pope would likely hold a canonization ceremony for the Nobel Peace laureate in early September. A Vatican spokesman said he had no information about the report.