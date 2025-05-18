Tommy Lee’s Wife Spills ‘Embarrassing’ Details Behind Split
Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, has broken her silence regarding their reported split and is asking for privacy during this “embarrassing time.” Furlan, 38, married the 68-year-old rocker in 2019. She said she is now living in a hotel as the estranged couple battles “tough times.” She added, “I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage, which is not anyone’s business” in a Friday TikTok. Digging into the details of what incited their split, Furlan claimed that she had been “catfished” on social media by someone posing as Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke. “I told my husband everything. I said, ‘I’ve been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat, he says it’s not him. Cool, whatever,’” Furlan said. “Because I’m a good person. I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while I’m married, [but] I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, [so] I come clean to my husband.” Furlan is Lee’s fourth wife. Lee was infamously married to actress Pamela Anderson for three years. “This whole f---ing thing is embarrassing,” Furlan said. “Like, leave us f–--ing alone, bro. … I’m done. Anyone can think what they will. All good.”