Mötley Crüe Guitarist Mick Mars Shreds Bandmates in Lawsuit

Read it at Variety
Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars is letting loose on his bandmates—claiming they are trying to force him out on the cheap. Last year, Mars announced he was retiring from touring because of a spinal issue, but the heavy metal group claimed he had quit altogether. In court papers, Mars claims the other Crüe members have bullied him in an effort to force him out and relinquish his 25 percent share of earnings. He also alleges that on the last tour, everyone but him was miming the performance.