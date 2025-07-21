80s Rock Star Denies He and Fourth Wife Are Getting Divorced

Actress Eileen Fulton died July 14 in her hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. She was 91 years old. Best known for her role as Lisa Grimaldi on the CBS soap opera As the World Turns, Fulton passed away “after a period of declining health,” according to her obituary. Born Margaret Elizabeth McLarty, the actress landed her famous role as Grimaldi in 1960, then continued playing the character until 2010. Fulton transformed the character, who was originally written to be a “nice girl,” by playing her “as a villainess.” Her role earned her an Editor’s Award at the Soap Opera Digest Awards in 1991 and a Daytime Emmy Award in 2004. The soap opera legend also starred on Broadway, holding a role as Honey in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf. Fulton also wrote books, authoring six murder novels and a fictional book called Soap Opera that was loosely based on her As the World Turns experience. She retired in 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘As the World Turns’ Legend Dies at 91BELOVEDEileen Fulton leaves behind a 50-year legacy.
- 2Giant Microsoft Hack Triggers ‘Mad Scramble’ Across the U.S.'SOFT UNDERBELLYIt is the latest in the firm’s list of recent cybersecurity hurdles
Shop with ScoutedThis Innovative Tablet Feels Just Like Writing on PaperMAKE YOUR MARKThe reMarkable Paper Pro is free from the distractions and annoyances that come with laptops and tablets.
- 3Lara Trump Releases New Song Along With a Plea to CommentersCAN’T STOP, WON’T STOPDonald Trump’s daughter-in-law wants everyone to be nicer on her latest track, “Eyes of God.”
- 4Surf Instructor Yanked Off Board in Shark AttackJAWS OF DEATHSam Hollis, 18, says he can’t wait to get back in the water after the terrifying encounter.
Shop with ScoutedScore a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing AboutCHEERSCycling Frog’s THC seltzer is a delicious alternative to booze that gives you the buzz without the hangover.
- 5Denise Richards’ Husband Claims She Is Hiding Drug Addiction‘NEEDS AN INTERVENTION’The allegation comes just days after Richards accused her estranged husband of physical abuse.
- 680s Rock Star Denies He and Fourth Wife Are Getting DivorcedFAKE NEWS ALERTThe rocker’s wife of six years was caught in the crosshairs earlier this year after falling for a catfisher.
- 7Felix Baumgartner’s Widow Reveals Footage of Final Moments‘HIS LAST FLIGHT’The famed adrenaline junkie fell to his death during a recent skydiving incident
- 8Bezos Wedding City Gangs Use Kids to Pickpocket UndetectedKIDDIE CROOKSVenice locals film and shout at roaming “baby borseggiatori” as loopholes let under-14 thieves walk free.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 70% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Summer SaleHOT IN HERELovehoney’s ‘Black Friday in July’ sale is full of massive price drops on vibrators, couples’ toys, male masturbators, and lingerie.
- 9Plane Skids Off Runway in Terrifying Heavy Rain LandingRAIN OF TERRORThree tires burst as the plane landed heavily on the runway in Mumbai, India, sources said.
- 10‘Mission: Impossible’ and ‘Star Trek’ Star Dies at 97LOSS OF A LEGENDHe died just five days after his birthday, his family said.
Federal and state agencies have been plunged into panic after hackers prised open a gap in the armor of a Microsoft program’s security software, researchers have said. At least two unnamed federal agencies, as well as state legislatures, have reported problems with hacks targeting SharePoint servers, with Eye Security reportedly tracking breaches into European government servers. “There is definitely a mad scramble across the nation right now,” one person familiar with Arizona’s bid to identify weaknesses within its platforms told The Washington Post. The outlet reports private researchers have detected attempts to breach servers at universities, energy companies, and China, among other targets, in what has already been a challenging period for Microsoft’s cybersecurity. “We are seeing attempts to exploit thousands of SharePoint servers globally before a patch is available,” senior manager Pete Renals at Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 told the Post. The tech giant did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you love the convenience of a traditional tablet but are nostalgic for more tangible times, in 2025, you can have the best of both worlds. The Remarkable Paper Pro is a thin, lightweight digital notebook designed with a paper-like feel for reading and writing.
With just a tap, you can convert handwritten notes to typed text and seamlessly import files from Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. Plus, the color-equipped tablet offers an impressive 14-day battery life on a single charge.
Conventional tablets have glossy glass screens, noticeable lag between pen strokes, and distracting apps that pull you away from your work. The Remarkable Paper Pro, on the other hand, is virtually distraction-proof thanks to its custom operating system, allowing you to zen out and focus on what needs to get done.
Aside from helping you stay focused, using this paper-like tablet may also help reduce stress. A study commissioned by Remarkable showed that Remarkable Tablet users experienced lower stress levels and cognitive demand while enjoying a boost in focus, memory, creativity, and deep thinking. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or as a digital journal, the reMarkable Paper Pro is a reliable sidekick you can count on.
Lara Trump is taking a break from her political ambitions and rumored North Carolina Senate run to once again subject the public to her singing. The former co-chair of the Republican National Committee and current Fox News host, who also happens to be Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, shared her latest single, “Eyes of God,” with British newspaper The Telegraph ahead of its full release on Friday. The track, which clocks in at under two minutes but somehow feels longer, features lyrics that unironically declare “Isn’t it strange, the way we love to hate each other” and wonder how humans “get more things wrong than we get right.” Speaking to The Telegraph, the wife of the president’s son Eric Trump perhaps wisely suggested that people should “take a moment to give one another a little grace” before spouting harsh words to each other. “Instead of turning to a negative comment, maybe it’s time we all turn to God,” she said. Lara Trump’s plea comes after she was widely mocked for the release of her equally trite single “Anything Is Possible” back in April. An EP featuring a wider collection of Lara Trump’s songs is also expected, though no official release date has been confirmed.
An 18-year-old surf instructor has recounted his terrifying experience of a shark attack that left him hospitalized. Sam Hollis said he was surfing off New Smyrna Beach, a stretch of Florida coast known as the “Shark Bite Capital of the World,” when he felt the deadly predator sink its teeth into his back foot. “[It] yanked me off my board and was like, ‘Yeah, I’m having you for a little snack, man,’” Hollis told WESH. He said he was quick to fight back, adding, “I was like having none of that, so I kicked it,” which knocked the shark back just long enough for the instructor to swim away to safety. “So this is what it feels like,” he said he remembered thinking. “I was like, this was what feeling attacked by a shark feels like.” Despite the horrifying ordeal, which left him with a flesh wound, Hollis said he nevertheless can’t wait to get back in the water. “That’s the first thing I want,” he said, “because I think it’s important not let something like this dictate doing things that you love.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.
Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.
Aaron Phypers, the estranged husband of Denise Richards, has countered the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s abuse allegations with a shocking claim of his own. Just days after Richards, 54, accused Phyper, 52, of repeated physical abuse, the businessman now says his wife is concealing years of substance abuse and “needs an intervention.” In a letter to friends and family that Phypers later sent to Page Six, he wrote that Richards has spent “nearly a decade [struggling] with an addiction to Vicodin (which she jokingly calls ‘Vitamin D’ or ‘white chestnuts’), mixed with Adderall and tequila.” Phypers also claimed he’d witnessed the actress, whom he married in 2018, “pass out from substances… including while driving with our daughter.” Phypers adopted Richards’ daughter Eloise, 14, in 2019. The couple’s explosive separation became public on July 7, when Phypers filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.” Ten days later, Richards obtained a temporary restraining order after accusing her husband of physical abuse. Phypers has strongly denied the allegations, instead claiming in his letter that Richards had “physically attacked” both him and one of her daughters. He has also repeatedly claimed he filed for divorce after discovering Richards was having a long-running affair. Richards was formerly married to Charlie Sheen, with whom she had two children, daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20. Sheen had his own battle with drug and alcohol addiction.
80s Rock Star Denies He and Fourth Wife Are Getting Divorced
Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and his fourth wife, Brittany Furlan, are still going strong. Lee, 62, tore down the rumor mill on Saturday, captioning an Instagram post of the two together: “Hey fake news we’re not separated or divorced!! Get your s--t together!! 🤣” This marks their first appearance together since Furlan, 38, was caught flirting with a catfisher posing as singer Ronnie Radke. Speculations of an imminent divorce between the former Vine star and rocker circulated after Lee unfollowed Furlan and posted cryptic messages online (“I’m sorry, the feelings you’re trying to reach have been disconnected and are no longer available. Please take your bulls--t somewhere else,” he wrote on May 15.) On May 16, Furlan shared on TikTok that she was living in a hotel to weather the heat from the fallout. Lee has allegedly struggled with alcoholism, and his ex-wife Pamela Anderson called him a textbook “narcissist/sociopath” after Lee brawled with his then-21-year-old son Brandon Thomas Lee in 2018. Lee was first married to Elaine Starchuk from 1984 to 1985, then to Melrose Place star Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993, and famously to Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson from 1995 to 1998. Lee and Furlan married in 2019 after meeting on the celebrity dating app Raya.
Felix Baumgartner’s widow shared the last moments of her late husband’s final skydive on social media after his death on Thursday. The Austrian skydiver, known for taking on thrilling challenges like jumping from the Earth’s stratosphere into New Mexico in 2012, lost consciousness and died during a paragliding accident. His grieving wife, Mihaela Radulescu, posted the final dive as a tribute on X. “I was filming him taking off not knowing that this will be his last flight of his extraordinary life,” said the caption. “Felix Baumgartner is going home now, up there, where he was the happiest ever.” The minute-long video shows the daredevil starting the engines of his paraglide before taking off into the sky. “Thank you all for your support and for keeping his unique legacy high up. This man was truly special, in so many ways, and I’ll make sure I’ll keep telling his story. But now…., I have to deal with the shock, the pain, the sunrises where I get to make just one coffee, not two…” the post said. Investigations are still underway as to what exactly caused the accident. Baumgartner was 56 years old.
Weeks after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s reported $50 million, three-day wedding extravaganza lit up Venice, the Italian city is in the headlines for a less sanguine reason as tourist gangs are using children as pickpockets, MailOnline reports. Deputy Police Chief Gianni Franzoi blamed a “bubble of legal impunity” in which foreign victims rarely show for court, letting adult thieves prosper. But, reports the Mail, drafting teenagers under 14 years old is safer still given that they can’t be prosecuted. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro warned last week, “We cannot resign ourselves to the normalisation of crimes that damage people’s lives and the city’s image.” Citizen group Cittadini Non Distratti, fronted by TikTok sensation Monica Poli—her cry of “Attenzione, borseggiatori!” went viral in 2023—films suspects and alerts police. Yet Franzoi predicts that in 2025, 900 stolen and emptied wallets will be dumped in St. Mark’s Square. Until Rome tightens the law, Venetians fear more vigilante flare-ups like last week’s mob, which beat an innocent German tourist it mistook for a thief.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney—an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer—is in the middle of its ‘Black Friday in July’ sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.
Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.
Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.
Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.
From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit. Take advantage of the summer sale before it ends.
An Air India plane was damaged when it skidded off the runway while landing in heavy rain. The Airbus A320 hit the main runway so hard that it was closed for a period. During the incident on Monday, one of the passenger jet’s engines was also damaged, with TV footage showing cracks to its casing. Passengers on flight AI2744, which had flown from Kochi, a city in southwest India’s coastal Kerala state, have since disembarked, but the airline did not immediately reveal if anyone had been injured. A Times of India report cited sources who said that three tires burst upon impact with the runway at Mumbai International Airport. The airport said in a statement that there were “minor damages reported to the airport’s primary runway,” with a backup strip opened to ensure operations continued. The Airbus A320 has been grounded for checks. Last month, 260 people died when an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed in Ahmedabad.
Stage and screen stalwart Tom Troupe has died. He was 97. Troupe passed away from natural causes at his Beverly Hills home on Sunday, just five days after his birthday, a family spokesperson announced. Best known for his roles in Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, and My Own Private Idaho, Troupe first took steps to get into the acting business with a move to New York in 1948 to study at the Herbert Berghof Studio in Manhattan. His early ambitions were delayed by military service in the Korean War, during which he earned the Bronze Star, according to his representative. It would be nine years after his original move from Kansas City, Missouri, that he returned to acting, making his Broadway debut in The Diary of Anne Frank in 1957. The Cagney & Lacey star would go on to appear in over 70 TV shows, according to CBS News. He also starred in stage productions alongside his actress wife, Carole Cook, who died in 2023 from heart failure at the age of 98. Troupe is survived by his son, Christopher Troupe, daughter-in-law, Becky, and granddaughter, Ashley.