Mourdock: Dems ‘Twisted’ Rape Remarks

Guess Richard Mourdock has learned one lesson from Todd Akin: don’t back down. The Indiana Republican Senate candidate insisted Wednesday that he would not apologize for his controversial comments that pregnancy from rape can sometimes be “something God intended to happen.” Mourdock said Democrats had “twisted” his words, but said he stood behind the sentiment, and “for speaking from my heart, from the deepest level of my faith, I cannot apologize.” But one of his key backers may feel differently: Arizona Senator John McCain, who campaigned with Mourdock last week, has now called on him to apologize. Mitt Romney’s campaign had denounced the remarks, but insisted they still “support” Mourdock.