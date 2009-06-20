Mousavi ‘Ready for Martyrdom’

CHEAT SHEET
In front on a massive crowd of supporters in Tehran on Saturday, supposedly defeated Iranian presidential candidate Mir Hossein Mousavi said, "These irritating measures (election rigging) were planned months ahead of the vote...considering all the violations...the election should be annulled” and an ally says Mousavi is “ready for martyrdom” in leading the opposition cause. During his speech, which was planned despite Iran’s Security Council warning Mousavi he would be held responsible for illegal demonstrations, he also called for a national strike if he was arrested. Also in Iran, in a symbolic move, a suicide bomber blew himself up at the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and two people were injured.