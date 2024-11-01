Politics

Movers Get Access to Bankrupt Giuliani’s Penthouse Apartment

UNWANTED VISITORS

The bankrupt Trump ally was ordered to give up a number of assets to election workers he defamed.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
Rudy Giuliani
Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Lawyers and a moving company representative were granted access to bankrupt and disbarred Rudy Giuliani’s New York apartment after he continued to stall in handing over possessions to the two Georgia election workers he defamed, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

According to a court document filed the day prior by an attorney for Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, access was given in order to take stock of what relevant property was in Giuliani’s apartment, and to estimate the cost of moving it.

The date on which Giuliani was ordered to surrender the apartment itself, as well as a vintage convertible, a signed Joe DiMaggio jersey, and even a television, among numerous other things, was Tuesday. But Giuliani hadn’t provided instructions for doing so, even though he apparently was ready to hand over assets, according to his attorney Kenneth Caruso.

When asked Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida, Giuliani didn’t confirm whether or not anyone had been in his New York apartment. A spokesperson did not return a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman has ordered a status report from both sides by Monday.

Meanwhile, Giuliani, through his legal defense fund, insists that all this is the work of the “Deep State” rather than his own doing. And the Trump ally’s spokesman, Ted Goodman, made a similar argument in a recent statement.

“Mayor Giuliani is being unfairly punished by partisan, political activists who are trying to make an example out of him,” he claimed.

