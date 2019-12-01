Movie Theater Evacuated After ‘Highly Dangerous’ Urine Samples Mistakenly Delivered
A Seattle area movie theater was evacuated after a package containing urine samples was accidentally delivered there, authorities said. The mysterious package arrived at the North Bend Theater, about 30 miles east of Seattle, Friday evening. Snoqualmie Police Sgt. Paul Graham told local news station KOMO that the theater manager opened the package and found a liquid labeled “highly contagious human substance.” Authorities evacuated the theater as hazmat crews removed the package. Tests confirmed that the liquid inside was urine. It was “disposed of appropriately in a bio container,” according to Eastside Professional Firefighters. Graham said the manager was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The package was intended for a medical clinic in Tacoma, Washington, about 45 miles away. It’s unclear how the samples arrived at the movie theater.