MoviePass Still Charging Customer Cards After Shutting Down Last Month: Report
MoviePass is still charging customers' cards despite the service shutting down in September, the New York Post reports. Former members of the movie-watching program claim they were charged for varying amounts after the service ceased. Two women told the Post they were charged twice in September. One said they were charged $9.95 for membership and another $5.64, and the other said her card was charged on the day of the shutdown announcement. Another former member tweeted that the company had charged his card for $4.64. “A big middle finger to MoviePass... there's a reason why this company failed,” he wrote. Other users claimed they could not reach out to customer service, due to the MoviePass app being shuttered. MoviePass and its parent company, Helios and Matheson, have not commented publicly on the matter.
MoviePass quickly gained popularity for its unlimited movie-viewing plan, but the company ran into financial troubles. After limiting the numbers of movies members could watch, the company announced a temporary shutdown in July and shuttered for good on Sept. 14.