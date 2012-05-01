M.P.s: Rupert Murdoch Not ‘Fit’

CHEAT SHEET
Members of the British Parliament who are investigating phone hacking called Rupert Murdoch “not a fit person” to lead News Corp. and said he had misled them. Murdoch “turned a blind eye and exhibited willful blindness,” said the report by the 11-member House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport. It also claimed that if Murdoch had been “entirely open” to his shareholders and lawmakers, the hacking scandal would have been discovered months earlier. The report also criticized Murdoch’s son James, saying he should ultimately take responsibility, as well as Les Hinton, Colin Myler, and Tom Crone, three former executives at News International, News Corp.’s British wing.