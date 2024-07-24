Mr. Beast’s BFF and Collaborator Quits Over Grooming Allegations
SIGNING OFF
Ava Kris Tyson has resigned from her role as co-host of the mega-popular Mr. Beast’s, aka Jimmy Donaldson’s, YouTube Channel following grooming allegations. According to the BBC, the allegations—which started last month, and Tyson denies—claim that Tyson was 20 years old when she sent “inappropriate messages” to a 13-year-old fan. Tyson issued a string of statements on X in response to the allegations apologizing for “any of my past behavior or comments.” She added, it was not her intent to “hurt or offended anyone.” She continued, “Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health.” The BBC reported that the fan at the center of the allegations defended Tyson and called the claims about their relationship “massive lies” that are “twisting the truth.” The fan, now 20, said she and Tyson did run a Discord together with “edgy inappropriate jokes,” but said “I was never exploited or taken advantage of.” Mr. Beast, who has over 305 million YouTube subscribers, has yet to comment on the allegations or Tyson’s departure from the channel.