YouTube star MrBeast on Wednesday addressed grooming allegations against his former co-host and longtime collaborator Ava Kris Tyson.

Tyson, 28, was recently accused by other YouTubers of sending inappropriate messages to a child when she was 20. “Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts,” MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, said in a statement on X.

Donaldson’s message came a day after Tyson herself announced they had “mutually decided” she would “permanently step away from all things MrBeast.” Tyson also apologized “for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone” while unequivocally adding: “I never groomed anyone.”

Donaldson said in his statement Wednesday that he’d hired an “independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts” of the matter. “That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast,” he wrote. “I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions.”

Donaldson added that he would let the investigators carry out a “comprehensive” probe and take any further action based on its outcome.

Tyson had worked on the channel since 2012, according to the BBC. The broadcaster reports that Tyson’s alleged victim has defended her, calling videos making the allegations “massive lies.” “Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes,” the person said. “I was never exploited or taken advantage of.”

MrBeast has over 306 million subscribers on YouTube—more than any other channel on the platform.