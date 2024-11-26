MrBeast Downplays Horrifying Claims From Amazon Series Contestants

Rep. Lauren Boebert took down her Cameo page on Monday amid questions about whether it could violate House Ethics Committee rules. Boebert became the first sitting representative of Congress to join the video message platform earlier that day, following the footsteps of disgraced former Reps. Matt Gaetz and George Santos, who both charge hundreds of dollars on Cameo for personalized videos. While House Ethics rules allow for members to make $31,815 outside of their role in Congress, they aren’t allowed to receive “a payment of money or a thing of value for an appearance, speech, or article.’” While it’s untested how this rule applies to Cameo, Boebert likely doesn’t want to be the one to find out. The embattled Republican rep has been at the center of several controversies since joining Congress in 2020. Her more notable incidents include vaping and being disruptive during a performance of Beetlejuice, and live-tweeting Nancy Pelosi’s movements during Jan. 6. She’s also been fined by the Ethics Committee for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor.
